MIT professor and fusion centre director Nuno Loureiro shot dead at home in US

The authorities said on Tuesday that they had opened a homicide investigation after a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was fatally shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The professor, Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was a member of the departments of nuclear science and engineering and physics, as well as the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, the school said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said the police responded on Monday night after receiving a report of a man shot at his home. The office said that Dr Loureiro was brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and that he was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

An office spokesman, David Linton, said on Tuesday that there had not been any arrests in the case.

MIT said it was encouraging members of the campus community who may be affected by Dr Loureiro’s death to reach out for support.

MIT named Dr Loureiro director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center in May 2024, putting him in charge of one of the school’s largest labs, where more than 250 researchers, staff members and students work in seven buildings with 250,000 square feet of lab space.

In January, President Joseph R. Biden Jr announced that Dr Loureiro was one of nearly 400 scientists who had been awarded the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. The administration called it the highest honour bestowed by the US government on outstanding scientists and engineers at the start of their careers.

MIT said the National Science Foundation had nominated Dr Loureiro for the award because of his work on the generation and amplification of magnetic fields in the universe.

Dr Loureiro, who was born and raised in Portugal, received an undergraduate degree in physics from the Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon and a doctorate in physics from Imperial College London in 2005. After postdoctoral work at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in New Jersey and the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, Britain’s national laboratory for fusion research, he returned to Portugal to become a principal investigator at the Instituto Superior Técnico’s Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion, Kornbluth said.

He joined MIT’s faculty in 2016, and he was appointed deputy director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Centre in 2022. He was an expert on a fundamental plasma process called magnetic reconnection, among other areas of research.

New York Times News Service