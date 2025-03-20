MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Millions of lives at risk from 'brutal funding cuts' from donors, already displaced women at greater risk of rape: UN refugee chief

US President Donald Trump's administration has announced major funding cuts that have sparked mayhem around the world

Reuters Published 20.03.25, 06:36 PM
Filippo Grandi

Millions of lives are at risk from "brutal funding cuts" from donors, the U.N. refugee chief said on Thursday, warning that already displaced women are at greater risk of rape and that children were being pushed into trafficking or early marriage.

"Brutal funding cuts in the humanitarian sector are putting millions of lives at risk. The consequences for people fleeing danger will be immediate and devastating," said Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in a statement which did not mention its top donor the United States by name.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has announced major funding cuts that have sparked mayhem around the world and whose impacts on millions of vulnerable people are now emerging.

