Military target or civilian: Donald Trump’s video of US airstrike in Yemen sparks controversy

On April 4, 2025, the United States carried out a military strike in Yemen aimed at a group that President Donald J. Trump identified as Houthis preparing for an attack. Trump shared a video on X, previously known as Twitter, showcasing an American airstrike targeting Houthi militants in Yemen, adding the comment ‘oops’.

The footage, resembling visuals typically captured by military drones or loitering aircraft, displays several dozen figures from an almost direct overhead perspective.

Trump captioned the footage with, “These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!”

The black-and-white clip has stirred controversy, with some questioning the context and accuracy of the claims surrounding the attack.

Some sources claim the gathering was actually a civilian tribal event marking the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, rather than a military assembly. This discrepancy has ignited controversy surrounding the accuracy of U.S. intelligence and raised ethical concerns about the strike.

Critics argue that the incident could potentially be classified as a war crime, further intensifying debates about the conduct of military operations in the region.

The incident comes amid escalating US military actions against the Houthi group, which has been involved in numerous attacks on both military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who Iran backs, have claimed that their attacks are an expression of support for Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict. In response, the US military has carried out over 200 strikes since mid-March, aiming to weaken the Houthis’ operational capabilities.

A recent airstrike in Hodeidah reportedly killed 70 Houthi militants, including key commanders and experts from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In addition, the US has bolstered its military presence in the region, deploying ships, missile defense systems, and aircraft. The USS Harry S. Truman’s deployment has been extended, and the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group has been positioned to address the threats posed by Iran, according to a report.

While the US argues that its actions are vital to protect its interests and ensure maritime security, humanitarian concerns are growing.

Rights organisations warn that the ongoing military strikes are exacerbating the dire conditions for civilians in Yemen, with mounting casualties among the population.

Recently, the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s alleged use of the Signal messaging app to discuss sensitive military operations. The investigation will focus on his reported communications during the planning of US airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on March 15.