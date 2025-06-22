Meet B-2 Spirit: Donald Trump's 'invisible' bomber that hit Iran’s hidden nuclear bunkers

In what was a "spectacular military success" for Donald Trump, the US deployed some of its most advanced and sophisticated weaponry to strike Isfahan and Natanz with the primary goal being the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities."

Calling Iran the "bully of the Middle East, Trump said, "Iran must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal."

What was termed a "historic moment for the US", Trump claimed the use of six Bunker Buster bombs on Fordow, and 30 Tomahawk missiles on the other two nuclear sites.

The B-2 Spirit

The B-2, also known as the B-2 Spirit, is a long-range, multi-role bomber developed by Northrop Grumman for the US Air Force. Built with stealth technology, it is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear weapons while evading enemy radar systems. It is the only US aircraft capable of carrying the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a bomb engineered to destroy deeply buried targets.

MOP bombs

On this mission, the US deployed six B-2 bombers to drop twelve MOP bombs on the Fordow facility. One additional B-2 dropped two more on Natanz. US officials confirmed that this marked the first operational use of the MOP in combat. In parallel, 30 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) were launched from US Navy submarines to strike nuclear sites at Natanz and Isfahan. Reports suggest other aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor, supported the operation, although specific roles were not detailed.

The MOP, at 30,000 pounds, is the heaviest conventional bomb in the US inventory. It is 20.5 feet long and equipped with GPS guidance for precision targeting. The bomb can penetrate more than 200 feet of hardened concrete, making it one of the few weapons capable of reaching facilities like Fordow, which are located deep underground.

Eye on design

The B-2’s design is unlike any other aircraft in the US arsenal. Its distinctive flying wing shape — with no fuselage or tail — gives it a wingspan of 172 feet and a length of 69 feet. The structure incorporates radar-absorbing materials and an angular profile that dramatically reduce its radar signature. According to the US Air Force, its radar cross-section is 'comparable to that of a small bird,' allowing it to operate undetected by most enemy radar systems.

Range, service ceiling

Powered by four General Electric F118-GE-100 turbofan engines, the B-2 can fly at high subsonic speeds with a service ceiling of 50,000 feet. Its range without refueling is approximately 6,000 nautical miles, extendable to about 10,000 with aerial refueling. This allows for intercontinental missions launched directly from the US — as was the case in past operations over Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and now, Iran.

A history

Built during the late 1980s at the peak of Cold War military planning, the B-2’s production run was sharply curtailed after the fall of the Soviet Union. Of the 132 originally planned, only 21 were built. At a cost of $2.1 billion per unit, it remains the most expensive military aircraft ever produced.

Its deployment in the recent Iran operation demonstrated the strategic flexibility of the bomber. “Six bunker buster bombs were used on Iran's Fordow research site,” reports said, confirming the aircraft’s unique ability to engage high-value, heavily protected infrastructure.

In addition to conventional missions, the B-2 is a part of America’s nuclear triad. It can carry up to 16 B83 nuclear bombs, further solidifying its role as a core element of US strategic deterrence.

Trump calls for peace

Following the precision strikes, in a posting on Truth Social, Trump said, "Now is the time for peace."

Later, in an address to the nation, he said, "Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror."

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," he added.

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'bold decision'

Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that it demonstrated “peace through strength” and will lead to a future of peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

“Your (Trump’s) bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Bibi said.

“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do," the Israeli PM added.