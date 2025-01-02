Mass shooting outside nightclub in New York's Queens, 10 people wounded

A group of men fired at least 30 gunshots into a crowd gathered outside a nightclub in New York's Queens on New Year's Day, injuring 10 people, mainly teenagers.

The shooting happened on the same a terror attack was carried out in New Orleans that killed 15 people.

Police officers received multiple 911 calls around 11:18 pm on Wednesday for "several people" shot outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens.

Police said three to four males were walking toward the venue and opened fire over 30 times in the direction of a group standing in line outside the event, striking multiple vehicles. Six females and four males, ranging in age from 16 to 20, were struck by bullets, NYPD officials said at a press conference on Thursday.

Police are searching for a light coloured sedan in connection with the shooting. None of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reassured the public that it was "not a terrorist attack".

Amazura has an expansive interior with a capacity for 4,000 people and regularly hosts DJs and live performances.

