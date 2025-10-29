MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Israeli strikes overnight in Gaza kill over 60 people, including children: Hospital officials

The strikes come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to conduct ‘powerful strikes’ over Gaza after Hamas had violated the fragile ceasefire

AP Published 29.10.25, 12:15 PM
A Palestinian child looks out of a window, near a house hit in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City, October 29, 2025.

Israeli strikes overnight in Gaza have killed at least 60 people, including many children, local hospital officials said Wednesday.

The strikes come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to conduct “powerful strikes” over Gaza after Hamas had violated the fragile ceasefire.

The Aqsa Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah said at least 10 bodies, among three women and six children, reached the hospital overnight after two Israeli airstrikes there. In southern Gaza, the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received 20 bodies after five Israeli strikes in the area, of which 13 were children and two were women.

Elsewhere in central Gaza, the Al-Awda Hospital said it received 30 bodies of which 14 were children.

