MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 June 2025

Nine dead in northern Pakistan as floodwaters sweep away children and relatives

Locals and more than 80 rescue workers were searching for survivors, rescue official Shah Fahad said

Reuters Published 27.06.25, 09:16 PM
A rescue worker rows a raft while searching for survivors, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley in Pakistan June 27, 2025.

A rescue worker rows a raft while searching for survivors, after tourists, who were on a picnic, were swept away by overflowing floodwaters in the Swat River, in Swat Valley in Pakistan June 27, 2025. Reuters

At least nine people died when floodwaters swept away children in a river in northern Pakistan and relatives jumped into the water to try to save them on Friday, officials said.

The family was having a picnic breakfast by the Swat River and the children were in the water taking photos when the sudden flood hit, district administrator Shehzad Mahboob said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives rushed in but were also caught up in the deluge which was swollen by monsoon rains, he added.

Also Read

It was still too early to say how many children and how many adults had died, Mahboob told Reuters. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, he said. Four members of the family were rescued alive and another four are still missing.

A group of people were seen standing on a small patch of ground surrounded by fast-moving water in an online video that Reuters verified was shot on Friday on the Swat River.

Locals and more than 80 rescue workers were searching for survivors, rescue official Shah Fahad said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority later issued an alert saying there were high flood levels and warning people to take precautions.

The family group were tourists from Pakistan visiting the Swat Valley, local mayor Shahid Ali Khan said.

Tens of thousands of tourists, mostly from other parts of Pakistan, visit the north's peaks and glaciers every year during the summer travel season.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "expressed his grief over the tourists' deaths," his office said in a statement.

RELATED TOPICS

Children Picnic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

TMC disowns Kasba gang-rape accused, says police acted swiftly, blames BJP for hypocrisy

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhatatacharya denied the main accused in the Kasba law college student’s gang-rape was associated with the organisation or the party
Quote left Quote right

This is not simply a horrendous crime, this is a evidence of the criminalisation of Trinamool

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT