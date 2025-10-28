Man arrested for rape of Indian-origin woman in England’s Walsall; police probe ‘racially aggravated’ attack

Police in England have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of raping a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman in what investigators believe was a “racially aggravated” attack in Walsall, West Midlands. The arrest, made on Monday morning following a manhunt, marks what police called a “significant development” in the case.

Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation, said, “Our investigation will continue to progress, and, as always, our priority is the woman who was the subject of this attack. She has been updated... and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers.”

Tyrer confirmed the case is not currently being linked to any other attack.

“At this stage, we are not linking this attack to any others,” he said.

Police had earlier released CCTV footage of the suspect — described as a white male with short hair — and appealed to the public for information.

According to Sikh Federation UK, the victim is a Sikh student of Punjabi heritage. The NGO also noted that the incident marks the second racially aggravated sexual assault against Indian-origin women in the West Midlands in two months.

At the Shirdi Gurdas Temple in nearby Darlaston, community leader and councillor R. K. Mehmi, who has lived in the area for over six decades, condemned the assault.

“This sends a wrong message to our community. Women must be treated equally — rape and abuse are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Local residents in Walsall’s Park Hall neighbourhood expressed shock over the attack.

One Indian-origin shopkeeper said on condition of anonymity, “I am absolutely shocked to hear about this… It’s a very diverse area and there have never been any race-related troubles.”

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the crime “horrific” and said her thoughts were with the victim and her family.

“I know the fear that will be felt by the local Sikh community. I’ve sought assurances from the police and local leaders that they are doing all they can to support everyone impacted by this crime,” she posted on social media.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby of Walsall Police acknowledged the “fear and concern” the incident had caused within the community.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the coming days,” he said.

Police are continuing to question the suspect, who remains in custody.

This attack follows another racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in Oldbury, less than 20 km away, last month. Two men aged 49 and 65 were arrested in that case and later released on bail, according to the BBC.

British Sikh Labour MPs Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi expressed concern over what they described as a disturbing pattern of violence.

“The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing,” Gill said.

The investigation in Walsall is ongoing, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.