MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 August 2025

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northwestern Turkey, shocks felt 200 km away in Istanbul

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks

AP Published 10.08.25, 11:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred in Turkey's northwestern province of on Sunday evening, sending shocks that were felt some 200 km away in Istanbul.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local media reports that one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, the epicentre of the earthquake.

Also Read

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

RELATED TOPICS

Istanbul Buildings
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CEO issues notice to Rahul, seeks proof for claim that woman voted twice

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CEO's office also revealed that the tick-marked document shown by the Congress leader in the presentation was not issued by the polling officer
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

We need to think hard about whether Russian oil imports are worth it and then go back to US

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT