Lucknow joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities list for its rich culinary and Awadhi gastronomy

Lucknow has been added to the list of UNESCO “creative cities” for its rich and diverse culinary heritage.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has designated 58 cities as new members of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries.

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been recognised in the category of “Gastronomy”.

“Proud Moment for India. Lucknow’s rich culinary heritage now recognised on the global stage!” Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO said in a social media post on Friday.

“On World Cities Day 2025 (30 Oct), Lucknow has been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, joining 58 new cities included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). The UCCN, which now has 408 cities across 100+ countries, promotes creativity and culture as key drivers of sustainable urban development,” it said.

Lucknow is renowned for its rich and traditional gourmet food, from the popular street food ‘chaat’ to Awadhi cuisine and delectable desserts.

The recognition, announced on World Cities Day, honours cities for their “commitment to championing creativity as a driver of sustainable urban development” as they bring their proven expertise in building resilient and vibrant communities.

“UNESCO Creative Cities demonstrate that culture and creative industries can be concrete drivers of development. By welcoming 58 new cities, we are strengthening a Network where creativity supports local initiatives, attracts investment and promotes social cohesion,” Azoulay said.

Established in 2004, the UCCN aims to foster cooperation among cities that leverage culture and creativity to promote inclusive and sustainable growth. It supports initiatives that generate employment, enhance cultural vitality and strengthen social cohesion.

UCCN encourages cooperation between cities, the sharing of experiences and the pooling of solutions and allows members to inspire each other and strengthen the economic, social and environmental impact of their cultural policies.

UNESCO said the newly designated creative cities -- ranging from Kisumu (Kenya) and New Orleans (US) for Music, to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) for Design, Matosinhos (Portugal) and Cuenca (Ecuador) for Gastronomy, Giza (Egypt) for Film, Rovaniemi (Finland) for Architecture, Malang (Indonesia) for Media Arts, and Aberystwyth (UK) for Literature -- exemplify how local creativity promotes a distinct cultural expertise, rooted in its territory and generating social cohesion and economic dynamism.

The Creative Cities will gather for the Network's 2026 Annual Conference in Essaouira (Morocco), which was named a Creative City for Music in 2019.

