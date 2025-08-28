Kremlin denies NYT report on Russian drones surveillance over US supply routes in Europe

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a The New York Times report that claimed Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over supply routes in eastern Germany used by the US and its allies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the allegations unfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to imagine, because then the Germans would have seen it clearly, and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, of course, all this looks more like another newspaper fake,” Peskov said.

The New York Times report, citing US and Western officials, alleged that Russia or people linked to Russian intelligence were behind the drone flights.

On Wednesday, Russia launched a major strike on Kyiv that killed at least 15 people, including four children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack was Moscow’s response to ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Peskov confirmed that military operations were continuing.

“The special military operation continues. You can see that strikes on Russian infrastructure, often on Russian civilian infrastructure, by the Kyiv regime are also continuing. The Russian armed forces are also carrying out their tasks,” he said.

Peskov claimed Moscow remained open to negotiations: “Russia remains interested in continuing the negotiation process in order to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned the strikes on Kyiv.

“Last night’s attacks show the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorize Ukraine, even targeting the EU. The EU will come with further sanctions against Russia soon, and is advancing work on frozen Russian assets to contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction,” she said.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, insisting that its focus remains on military and military-related infrastructure. Ukrainian officials dispute this, pointing to repeated strikes on populated areas that have killed thousands since the war began.

The Russian defence ministry said Thursday’s operation targeted military-industrial facilities and air bases with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, drones, and precision air-launched weapons.

Ukraine reported overnight drone strikes on two Russian oil refineries. Russia confirmed that one refinery was hit but said the fire was extinguished.

Asked about the refinery attacks, Peskov assured that supplies were stable. “Russia's domestic fuel market is fully supplied and the situation is under control,” he said, adding that the government was monitoring price fluctuations and taking steps to stabilise costs.

However, some Russian regions have reported shortages and long queues at petrol stations.