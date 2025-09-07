Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed intention to resign: NHK television reports

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention on Sunday to step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for its big loss in the July parliamentary election.

Ishiba, who took office in October, has resisted demands from mostly rightwing opponents within his own party for more than a month.

Ishiba's move comes one day before his Liberal Democratic Party will decide whether to hold an early leadership election – a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved.