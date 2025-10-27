Jaishankar, Rubio discuss bilateral ties amid India-US trade frictions at Asean Summit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations along with key regional and global issues.

“Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues,” Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

The talks marked the first high-level engagement between New Delhi and Washington since US President Donald Trump imposed steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil.

On Sunday, Jaishankar also held separate meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit,” Jaishankar posted on social media.

The ASEAN Summit, hosted by Malaysia as the current chair of the 11-nation bloc, is being attended by leaders and representatives from across Asia and beyond, including dialogue partners such as India, the US, China, Japan, and Australia.

However, Jaishankar’s meeting with Rubio took place amid ongoing trade frictions between New Delhi and Washington.

Earlier, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal recently reiterated in Berlin that India would not sign any trade deal in haste or under external pressure. “India does not enter into trade pacts in a hurry or with a gun to our head,” Goyal said, emphasising that trade partnerships must be based on mutual trust and long-term cooperation.

He also stressed that India would not accept any conditions from trading partners that restrict its relationships with other countries.

“Negotiations are not limited to market access or tariffs but focus on building long-term, sustainable partnerships,” Goyal said, adding, “It’s not just about immediate deals like steel exports to the US but about fostering long-term trust and cooperation.”

Speaking earlier in Abu Dhabi at the 13th UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments, Goyal noted that recent discussions with the US Assistant USTR were “productive and moving in the right direction.”

“The US relationship is a very strong, comprehensive strategic partnership between two friendly countries,” he added.