'It was touch and go for a while': Barack and Michelle Obama speak about divorce buzz

Barack and Michelle Obama have addressed the persistent divorce rumours surrounding their marriage, putting speculation to rest with humour and candid remarks on the latest episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and actor Craig Robinson.

Appearing on the podcast hosted by Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson, the former US President was introduced as a “very, very, very special guest,” as reported by Page Six.

Michelle remarked that her husband had “made time in his busy schedule” to join them, setting the tone for a conversation that addressed the rumours head-on.

Craig teased the couple. “Do you even like each other?” he asked.

Michelle responded with a laugh, “The rumour mill... It's my husband, y'all.” Barack added, “She took me back... It was touch and go for a while.”

The couple's appearance together led Craig to comment, “It’s nice to have the couple in the same room together.”

Michelle replied, “I know, 'cause when we aren't, folks think we are divorced.”

Craig shared a story about a woman in Wichita, Kansas, who asked him about the rumoured split and was relieved to learn that the speculation wasn’t true.

Barack responded with calm. “These are the kinds of things I just miss. I don't even know this stuff is going on. Then somebody mentions it and I'm like, what are you talking about?”

Michelle was more direct. “There hasn’t been a single moment in our marriage when I thought about giving up on my man. We've been through tough times, but we've also had a lot of fun and had some amazing adventures. I've become a better person because of the man I married.”

Barack replied with a smile, “Don’t make me cry now.”

The rumours had gained traction earlier this year when Michelle was absent from the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Rumours of a romantic relationship between Obama and actress Jennifer Aniston gained traction in August 2024, after a tabloid claimed that Michelle felt “betrayed” by her husband’s alleged involvement with the Friends star.

Aniston denied the rumours as "absolutely untrue." She explained that she had met Barack Obama just once and knew his wife, Michelle, better than him.

The podcast episode marks the first time the couple have spoken about the speculation.