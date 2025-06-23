MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 June 2025

Israeli strikes on Iran spark UN concerns over international law violations

After Israel struck a notorious jail for political prisoners on Monday, the experts voiced concern about detainees held near the sites of bombings

Reuters Published 23.06.25, 09:25 PM
Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2025.

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2025. Reuters

A fact-finding mission mandated by the United Nations said on Monday that some of Israel's strikes on Iran may have broken international humanitarian law, citing the killing of civilians in an apartment block and three aid workers in Tehran.

Israel began airstrikes on Iran in a surprise attack on June 13 that killed many of Iran's top commanders and has intensified attacks since, prompting an exodus from the capital. The United States joined on Sunday by hitting Iran's underground nuclear sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Among those killed in Tehran were dozens of residents of an apartment complex and three humanitarian workers from the Iranian Red Cross, while damaged sites included a clinic for children with autism and a hospital in Kermanshah," the investigative body said in a statement to journalists, referring to the Israeli strikes.

Also Read

"This, and the reported lack of effective advance warning by Israel, which may affect the population’s ability to reach safety, raise serious concerns in relation to the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution under international humanitarian law."

The mission said that millions had so far fled the capital and that a lack of warning systems, adequate shelters and internet restrictions had increased the dangers.

After Israel struck a notorious jail for political prisoners on Monday, the experts voiced concern about detainees held near the sites of bombings.

"The experts call on the Iranian authorities to relocate prisoners away from locations at risk from the airstrikes," the statement said.

It also voiced concerns about reports of arbitrary arrests by Iranian authorities of activists, journalists and social media users accused of espionage with Israel - a crime that is punishable by death in Iran.

RELATED TOPICS

United Nations (UN) International Law
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Everything depends on what Iran needs.’ All eyes on Russia after Trump throws Midnight Hammer

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi thanked Putin for condemning US strikes on Iran, telling him that Russia stood on 'the right side of history'
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

There can't be any diplomacy at this moment; US had crossed a very big red line

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT