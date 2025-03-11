Israel stops electricity supply to Gaza

Israel’s energy minister said on Sunday that he was immediately cutting off electricity to the Gaza Strip, a move that may have limited impact in Gaza, given restrictions already in place, but that comes as Israel tries to pressure Hamas amid talks over their fragile truce.

“We will employ all the tools at our disposal so that all the hostages are returned, and we will ensure that Hamas does not remain in Gaza in the ‘day after,’” Eli Cohen, the Israeli energy minister, said in a statement on Sunday about his decision.

Both the fate of the approximately five dozen living and dead hostages remaining in Gaza and the enclave’s future governance are major sticking points in the ceasefire talks.

Israel is insisting that Hamas can play no role in Gaza’s future; Hamas has said it may be willing to give up civilian governance, but has firmly rejected dissolving its military wing.

Cohen’s announcement came as negotiators and mediators prepared to discuss the ceasefire this week in Qatar. It follows Israel’s decision earlier this month to cut off humanitarian aid and supplies to Gaza after the first stage of the original phased ceasefire expired.

New York Times News Service