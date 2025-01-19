MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Israel says it recovered the body of soldier killed in 2014 hours before Gaza ceasefire

Oron Shaul was killed in the previous conflict and his remains have been held by Hamas

AP Published 19.01.25, 01:45 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Israel said Sunday it has recovered the remains of a soldier killed in the 2014 Gaza war, hours before a ceasefire and hostage release were set to begin.

Oron Shaul was killed in the previous conflict and his remains have been held by Hamas. The bodies of Shaul and another soldier, Hadar Goldin, remained in Gaza after the 2014 war and had not been returned despite a public campaign by their families.

The families fought to have the bodies returned as part of any ceasefire deal in the current war.

