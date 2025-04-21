Israel bars French lawmakers, escalates tensions over Palestine statehood row

The Israeli government revoked the visas of 27 French left-wing parliamentarians and local officials on Sunday, two days before their scheduled visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. .

The delegation, comprising members of the France Insoumise, Ecologist, and Communist parties, was due to arrive on a five-day trip organised by the French consulate in Jerusalem.

The cancellation comes on the heels of President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks indicating that France may soon recognise a Palestinian state.

The Israeli interior ministry said the visas were cancelled under a law that permits authorities to deny entry to individuals seen as acting against the state of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong opposition to France’s potential recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it a “huge reward for terrorism”.

Members of the French group criticised Israel’s move and urged Macron to intervene. “We want to understand what led to this sudden decision, which resembles collective punishment,” they said in a statement.

“Deliberately preventing elected officials and parliamentarians from travelling cannot be without consequences,” they added, calling for a meeting with Macron and decisive action from the French government.

Among the barred delegation were National Assembly deputies Francois Ruffin, Alexis Corbiere and Julie Ozenne from the Ecologist Party; Communist deputy Soumya Bourouaha; and Communist senator Marianne Margate. Several left-wing town mayors and local lawmakers were also part of the group.

The move adds to a recent pattern. Just days earlier, Israeli authorities detained and deported two British MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, from the Labour Party. Britain’s foreign secretary David Lammy called the action “unacceptable”.

In February, two European parliamentarians, Franco-Palestinian Rima Hassan and Irish MEP Lynn Boylan, were also denied entry.

As Macron prepares to attend an international conference in June where France could formally endorse Palestinian statehood, Israeli-French ties appear to be under mounting strain.