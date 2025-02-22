How US federal employees are fighting back against Elon Musk and his DOGE

On Feb. 7, as rumors spread through the ranks of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that Elon Musk’s team had entered their building, federal workers took out their phones.

On high alert, they filmed unidentified young men from the team known as the Department of Government Efficiency being escorted by security through the glass doors of their downtown Washington headquarters. They shouted greetings from afar and tried to snap photos of their faces. Once the men were inside, one agency worker even confronted them in a conference room, demanding to see their credentials, in an incident described to The New York Times. One of the Musk aides used his laptop to block his ID badge from view.

As Musk and his associates have swept rapidly through government agencies, dismantling programs and seizing access to sensitive databases, some federal employees are pushing back — using whatever levers they have to resist the orders of the world’s richest man, both in public and behind closed doors.

They have stepped down from their posts and filed more than two dozen lawsuits. They have staged protests outside the federal buildings that Musk’s aides have penetrated and joined federal worker unions in droves. They have sent emails to hundreds of colleagues, blasting the new administration at the risk of their own livelihoods and careers. They have set up encrypted Signal chats, Zoom calls and Instagram accounts to share information and plan future actions.

During one video meeting with a representative of Musk’s team, civil servants at the technology arm of the General Services Administration even bombarded an online chat with spoon emoji to express their displeasure at the deferred resignation offer known as the “fork in the road.” (Their bosses responded by removing spoons from the list of searchable emoji permitted in their videoconferencing platform.)

“People are angry; they are frustrated; they are upset,” said Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union. “These are very patriotic people that actually care.”

So far, President Donald Trump and his administration have largely steamrollered the opposition. Newly appointed Trump officials have moved to fire most of the 200,000 federal government employees on probation, with plans for what the president has hailed as “large scale” cuts to come. The administration has seized on creative loopholes to continue to bottle up government spending, despite court orders pausing those efforts. And Musk has spread misinformation about the work of the federal bureaucracy.

“Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Democrats have struggled to identify a strategy to fight back, still reeling from a decisive loss in November that handed the White House and both houses of Congress to Republicans.

By banding together, federal workers say, they hope to catalyze a wider movement. On balance, more Americans so far disapprove than approve of Musk’s work with the federal government, although roughly 16% are not sure or did not offer an opinion, a new Washington Post/Ipsos poll found.

“I want my colleagues who still have jobs to hang in there,” said Hanna Hickman, a former lawyer at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who was laid off this month and now hopes that union lawsuits will prevent a full shutdown of the agency. “I’m out of a job, but hopefully they aren’t, and it’s important for people to understand that there are people who will fight back.”

The pushback has come with peril, as some federal officials who have refused to carry out orders have felt compelled to leave their jobs, including most recently a wave of prosecutors at the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and the acting chief of the Social Security Administration.

The White House has also limited the ability of federal workers to fight back by disrupting many of the avenues that they had previously relied on to address grievances. Trump has pushed out 19 inspectors general; tried to fire the chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, which shields civil servants from unjustified disciplinary action; and dismissed the head of the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency charged with safeguarding government whistleblowers.

“It’s a deterrent to lawful whistleblowing,” said Mark Zaid, a lawyer who represents individuals who speak out about wrongdoing in the government. “The pathetic irony is that it’s encouraging people to break the law and leak classified information because the system is no longer in place.”

One of the agencies Trump has targeted is the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which protects federal workers from discrimination and enforces federal antidiscrimination laws in the private sector.

Last month, a supervisor in the agency’s New York district office sent an email to several administrative judges ordering them to compile a list of all cases involving LGBTQ+ discrimination in response to the president’s executive order declaring that the United States will recognize only two sexes. The supervisor said no orders could be issued in those cases without first being reviewed by headquarters, according to a copy of the message viewed by the Times.

Karen Ortiz, one of those judges, responded by emailing the entire office, roughly 185 people, under the subject line “THIS IS NOT NORMAL.”

“Please RESIST. DO NOT COMPLY WITH THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES,” she wrote, referring to Trump’s executive order. “It’s time for us to embody the civil rights work we were hired to do and honor the oath to the Constitution that we all took.”

To her surprise, her message generated no response. Soon, she realized that the email had been deleted from her mailbox — and from those of her colleagues.

Ortiz followed up with an agencywide message calling on the EEOC’s acting chair to resign. At that point, she said, her ability to send emails was shut off. She is still working but has hired a team of lawyers.

Ortiz said she had no regrets.

“The unknown was not as scary as being complicit and not speaking up,” Ortiz said in an interview with the Times. “I can exist on cornflakes and community at the end of the day if it means that my soul is intact.”

The EEOC said in a statement that it had a “long-standing policy prohibiting unauthorized all-employee emails.” The acting chair, Andrea Lucas, said the commission “robustly will comply with the president’s executive orders, including the ‘Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ executive order.”

Some civil servants have turned Slack, the workplace chatting app, into a weapon of resistance.

The Slack channel of the Technology Transformation Services — the tech-focused arm of the General Services Administration — has emerged as a forum for protest in recent weeks as employees have pushed back against moves by the Trump administration.

This past week, one TTS employee used the channel to announce to his colleagues that he was resigning. The reason: He said he had been asked to grant Thomas Shedd, the newly appointed head of the group, access to the Notify.gov database, which is used by federal and state agencies to text the public about services.

The worker wrote that he saw it as a violation of his duties, adding that he believed granting Shedd such access could expose the personal information of Americans, including phone numbers, according to a message seen by the Times and reported earlier by technology news website 404 Media.

His resignation spurred an outcry on the internal TTS Slack channel, according to messages seen by the Times. Shedd responded by saying he had requested access to Notify.gov to “ensure I have a detailed understanding of how the systems work.” He said that he did not have administrative access “at this time” to the text database and that he was dismayed by the leaking of communications.

Will Powell, a General Services Administration spokesperson, said that “Mr. Shedd is working with all appropriate GSA officials to ensure all established GSA protocols and policies are followed before he is granted access to a TTS system.”

Others across the government have found ways to voice their dissent internally.

Last week, employees inside a White House technology office that has been rebranded as Musk’s cost-efficiency operation realized that a sign reading “HATE HAS NO HOME HERE” that they had hung in a window facing Lafayette Park had been removed, according to two people familiar with the situation. In response, they printed out more signs and hung them up — some of which later disappeared.

At the beleaguered U.S. Agency for International Development, a senior official last month countermanded an order that had placed dozens of staff members on administrative leave, returning them to active service. “I wish you all the best,” Nick Gottlieb, the agency’s director of employee and labor relations, wrote in an email to them. “You do not deserve this.” Soon after, Gottlieb was himself put on leave. He did not respond to requests for comment.

At the FBI, the top agent in its New York field office told his staff in an email that it was in “the middle of a battle” as Trump targeted officials involved in the investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Rank-and-file civil servants have responded to Musk’s incursion by seeking the protections of unions. The American Federation of Government Employees said it had gained more than 20,000 members since Jan. 1, a significant increase compared with previous years. (In all of 2024, the union said it had added roughly 7,400 members.)

This month, hundreds of federal workers held a rally outside the Capitol, venting their anger at Musk with signs that said “Fork Off, Elon” and “Launch Musk Into Orbit.” Others have gathered outside the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Office of Personnel Management. On Monday, thousands of people nationwide held Presidents Day marches in state capitals, including Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Lansing, Michigan; and Sacramento, California.

“We are used to being the punching bags of Congress,” said Chris Dols, a dredging expert at the Army Corps of Engineers who has been participating in protests, speaking in his capacity as the president of a local chapter of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. “But we are done being props.”





