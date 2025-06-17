MEA confirms Indian students moved out of Tehran amid Iran-Israel tensions

Amid intensifying hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday confirmed that Indian students in Tehran have been relocated for safety, with additional measures underway to assist the Indian community in the region.

"Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation," the MEA said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also noted that some Indian nationals have been helped to leave Iran through alternate routes.

"Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia," it added.

"The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance," the statement said, adding that "further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation."

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Tehran had urged all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the capital to relocate to safer areas if they had the means to do so.

“All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City,” the embassy posted on X.

It also requested citizens in Tehran to promptly contact the mission and share their details.

"All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," the post added.

With the security situation deteriorating, the MEA activated a 24x7 control room in New Delhi to assist Indian nationals.

"The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, +91-9968291988 (WhatsApp) and [situationroom@mea.gov.in](mailto:situationroom@mea.gov.in)," the ministry said.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also set up a round-the-clock emergency helpline to support citizens across regions.

"For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 9010445557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709; Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036; Zahedan: +98 9396356649," the embassy announced.

The advisories come as Israel reportedly launched strikes on Iran early Friday, targeting key military, missile, and nuclear infrastructure. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks, further escalating the regional conflict.