India offers to help Switzerland tackle racism after UN rights council critique

India on Wednesday offered to help Switzerland deal with racism after the Swiss representative at the United Nations Human Rights Council urged Delhi to protect minorities, uphold the right to freedom of expression and media, putting India in league with Serbia, Syria and Turkiye.

Expressing surprise at the "shallow and ill-informed remarks" made by Switzerland, "a close friend and partner", the Indian representative at the Council meeting, Kshitij Tyagi, said instead of wasting the Council's time with narratives that are blatantly false, "it should focus time on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia".

Tyagi said: "As the world's largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy with a civilisational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns."

The Swiss diplomat had earlier in his presentation said: "In India, we call on the government to take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the media."

The exchange took place at the 60th regular session of the Human Rights Council. Switzerland holds the Presidency of the Council.