India-China bhai bhai again? Beijing ambassador lauds Delhi for GDP growth

China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, took to X on Friday to congratulate India on doubling its GDP over the past decade, citing IMF data.

“#India has doubled its GDP in the last 10 years from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 4.3 trillion in 2025, according to #IMF data. Congrats,” wrote Xu.

His message follows a series of recent conciliatory statements from Beijing.

Last month, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the need for dialogue over discord in India-China relations.

Mao described the relationship as a “cooperative pas de deux” between the dragon and the elephant, asserting that mutual success was the only choice for both nations.

In a podcast with American host Lex Fridman, Modi spoke about normalcy returning to the border and the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations.

Modi noted that while differences between neighbours are inevitable, India and China must ensure that these do not escalate into disputes.

Reiterating this sentiment, Mao said that both countries share common development goals, which serve the fundamental interests of their 2.8 billion people.

She also referenced the 2023 meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, as a key moment that set the tone for bilateral engagement.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also joined the chorus, with Senior Colonel Wu Qian declaring its commitment to a “fair and just” border resolution.

The two countries have been locked in a tense border standoff since the 2020 Galwan clashes, which severely strained diplomatic relations.

The disengagement at the conflicted areas started in October 2024.

In recent months, China has woven historical and cultural acknowledgments into its diplomatic outreach. Qin Yong, China’s acting consul general in Kolkata, underscored India’s civilisational influence, citing the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore’s visit to China as a testament to enduring ties.

Does this outreach herald a shift in Sino-India relations?

The Indian Express had reported Wednesday that India was now reportedly looking to either “dilute or neutralise some of the restrictions” it had imposed on trade and investments from China, and there was a “gradual opening up to China” on play because of the concern over looming US tariffs.

But questions remain, given the history of China’s expansionist tactics in regions like Ladakh, Arunachal, Sikkim, and Beijing’s bonhomie with Islamabad.

Does India have any other option other than sticking to the US?

The concern with China was highlighted by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s cautious statement Wednesday while speaking at the Asia Society program. He said: "we know that, between India and China...at least in the foreseeable future, there will be issues, but there are ways of addressing those issues, and what happened in 2020 was not the way," Reuters reported.