Imran Khan's party demands probe into violence cases, says ready for third round of talks with govt

Members of the negotiation team of former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Sunday demanded a probe into the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, violence cases following a meeting with the incarcerated leader in the Adiala jail of Pakistan's Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members also expressed readiness to participate in the third round of talks with the government to help ease political tensions in the country.

While violent protests took place in many cities of the country on May 9 following Khan's arrest, clashes took place between PTI protesters and the police in Islamabad in November last year.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub Khan, Allama Nasir Abbas and Hamid Raza were the key party leaders who met Khan at Adiala Jail for consultation ahead of the third round of meetings with the government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Raza said it was a “detailed meeting in a controlled environment” where the committee members presented their points of view before Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023.

“We have a detailed meeting with founder PTI who once again demanded a judicial commission on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, events to unearth the facts so that those responsible can be determined,” he said, adding that Khan suggested an impartial judge should head the commission.

Raza said the PTI team would also inform the government that they were ready for the third session of the talks.

He admitted that even after so many weeks, no progress has been made in the talks.

Raza added that Khan gave a deadline of January 31 for the conclusion of talks, which only he can extend in case of any progress.

Talking about the party's demands, he said they would also ask for the release of PTI workers and leaders.

The formal talks between the two sides began last month, and so far, two rounds have been held. There was a deadlock ahead of the third round, but after the leaders' meeting with Khan, the next round is expected to be held in the coming week.

