MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 July 2025

ICE races to expand migrant detention capacity after $45 billion funding boost: Report

Kristi Noem said last week that she was in talks with five Republican-led states to build other detention sites inspired by the 'Alligator Alcatraz' facility in Florida

Reuters Published 19.07.25, 07:27 PM
A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at U.S. immigration court in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025.

A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at U.S. immigration court in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025. Reuters

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is racing to build migrant tent camps nationwide after receiving $45 billion in new funding, aiming to expand detention capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 beds by year-end, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The agency is prioritizing large-scale tent facilities at military bases and ICE jails, including a 5,000-bed site at Fort Bliss in Texas and others in Colorado, Indiana, and New Jersey, the report added, citing documents seen by WSJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top US officials at Homeland Security, including U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have expressed a preference for detention centers run by Republican states and local governments rather than private prison companies, the report said.

Also Read

The White House and ICE did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Noem said last week that she was in talks with five Republican-led states to build other detention sites inspired by the "Alligator Alcatraz" facility in Florida.

"We've had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us," Noem told a press conference in Florida without naming any of the states.

RELATED TOPICS

Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) Texas Kristi Noem
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Country has right to know’: Modi govt faces questions again after Trump says five jets down

Rahul Gandhi prods, Congress wants prime minister’s statement in Parliament. Trinamool wants to know how many Rafales. Foreign media speculate on why India lost aircraft
Bilal Gani Lone, senior politician and son of J&K People's Conference founder Abdul Gani Lone, during an interview with PTI, in Srinagar, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan should help Kashmir in soothing things here, rather than creating fissures out here

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT