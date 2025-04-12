‘I own you, and I’m going to kill you’: Influencer Andrew Tate accused of rape, violent abuse in UK lawsuit

Influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate is facing a civil lawsuit in the UK High Court, brought by four British women who allege that he sexually and physically abused them between 2013 and 2015.

The allegations include rape, strangulation, coercive control, and psychological manipulation, as detailed in court documents reviewed by The Guardian and the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the women claimed that Tate once told her, “I’m just debating whether to rape you or not,” before allegedly attempting to strangle and rape her.

Also Read Police can seize over $2.5 million from Andrew and Tristan Tate to cover unpaid taxes

She said the incident occurred at his flat following a training session ahead of a kickboxing fight, adding that she had previously resisted sexual intercourse in their relationship.

“His response was to tell the … claimant to ‘shut the f**k up’. When she was quiet, he told her she was a ‘good girl’, and the … claimant thought if she was quiet he would partially release the stranglehold on her neck,” court documents state.

The woman said Tate raped her and repeatedly asked, “Who do you belong to?”

Another woman alleged that Tate held a gun to her head and threatened her to follow his orders or “there’ll be hell to pay.”

She further said he convinced her he had killed people before and that he would kill anyone who spoke to her.

The four women, two of whom worked for Tate’s webcam business in 2015 and the other two who were in relationships with him in 2013 and 2014, are seeking damages, claiming lasting emotional and psychological trauma.

They allege a pattern of abuse that includes physical violence, intimidation, and manipulation.

One woman, referred to as “Sienna” in court documents, told the BBC that she lost consciousness during an assault in which Tate strangled her and continued to rape her even after she passed out. “I own you,” and “I’m going to kill you,” he reportedly told her.

A third claimant stated that Tate strangled her so often that she developed spots from burst capillaries around her eyes.

Two of the women reported symptoms of asphyxia.

All four women described being subjected to threats, violence, and psychological control by Tate.

Tate has denied the allegations, describing them as a “fabrication” and a “pack of lies.”

Andrew Tate is a British-American social media personality, entrepreneur, and former professional kickboxer. He is among the most prominent figures on TikTok, where videos featuring him have amassed over 11 billion views, according to a report by The Guardian.

He argued that any sexual activity was consensual and claimed that at least one of the women continued to visit him after the alleged incidents.

Tate’s legal team further asserted that no legal action could be taken due to the time that had passed and the absence of supporting evidence such as emails or text messages.

Three of the four women had approached the police in 2019. But the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided at the time not to press charges.

When the matter was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, they concluded there was insufficient prospect of conviction, as reported by News18.

The women have now turned to the civil courts, seeking justice and an opportunity to have their accounts heard. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.

The lawsuit comes as Tate and his brother Tristan face ongoing criminal investigations in three countries over allegations of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, and money laundering.

UK authorities are also now seeking to arrest the brothers over the rape and trafficking allegations spanning from 2012 to 2015.