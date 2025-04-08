'Aami aschi': Sheikh Hasina vows justice, takes aim at Muhammad Yunus' 'terror regime'

“Aami aschhi"— “I am coming,” said Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League president, who escaped to India after a nationwide movement ousted her from power.

She said this while interacting with family members of her party leaders during a social media interaction.

Ousted from power and now living in exile in India, Hasina’s message was not one of retreat.

“Allah kept me alive for a reason and the day will come when justice will be brought,” she said, while addressing the grieving families of slain Awami League workers.

The 77-year-old president of the Awami League, who once helmed what many considered South Asia’s most stable Muslim democracy, did not mince words.

She was not merely reminiscing. And perhaps, most importantly, she was returning.

“We will find them. The day will come.”

“You will do justice, the way I did justice after my parents were killed. We will find them, the day will come. I believe this, or I would not be alive,” she told a tearful supporter recounting the murder of her father.

Hasina further remember her family members. “I lost my father, mother, brother, everyone in one day. And then they did not let us return to the country,” she recalled, referring to the 1975 massacre that wiped out most of her family, including the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Bangladesh has turned into a terrorist country”

From behind a screen, Hasina painted a harrowing picture of her homeland.

“Our leaders and workers are being killed in a way that cannot be described. Awami League, cops, lawyers, journalists, artists — everyone is being targeted.”

But it was her scathing indictment of Muhammad Yunus — Nobel Laureate and chief advisor of the interim government, that ignited the most fire.

“He is someone who never loved the people,” she said bluntly, the camera reportedly off.

“He loaned out small amounts at high interest rates and used the money to live lavishly abroad. We could not understand his duplicity then, so we helped him a lot. But people did not benefit. He did well for himself. Then developed a lust for power that is burning Bangladesh now.”

Clamping down the Press

The former PM went on to accuse the current regime of orchestrating a full-scale media crackdown.

“Rapes, murders, dacoities — nothing can be reported. And if it is, the TV channel or newspaper will be targeted.”

Taking aim at the current Muhammad Yunus regime, she further added, “These are not humans, they will face justice. Allah will not tolerate this.”

The echo from the diaspora

While Hasina prepared for her potential return, voices from the global Bengali diaspora amplified her message.

“Sheikh Hasina is set to return as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister,” Dr. Rabbi Alam, Vice President of the United States Awami League, told ANI in March 2025.

Speaking to the news agency in Kolkata, Alam, a close aide of ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, thanked India for providing the 'alignment' for shelter.

He further thanked PM Narendra Modi for providing a safe travel passage for Sheikh Hasina.

"We want to ask the Bangladesh Advisor to step down and go back to where he came from," he added.

A son’s doubt, a mother’s conviction

Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, had earlier poured cold water on any hopes of his mother’s political comeback.

“She will not return to politics,” Joy told BBC’s Newshour on August 6, 2024.

“So disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her.”

The son spoke of heartbreak. But again on August 9...4 days after Hasina left Bangladesh and 3 days after her son confirmed she won't return..Wazed again told the BBC, “I am convinced that If you have elections in Bangladesh today, and if they are free and fair and if there’s a level playing field, then the Awami League will win".

The mother, just seven months later, speaks of hope.

“I Am Alive, Son", Hasina said when a supporter asked how she was doing, Hasina responded with strength during the recent social media interaction.

Another supporter added, “May Allah grant you the opportunity again.”

“He will. That’s why Allah has kept me alive. I am coming,” she said — three words that now form the spine of a movement.

Hasina 2.0

For her loyalists, this is not just a comeback story.

What’s unmistakable, however, is this: For those ardent followers tuned into her social media address, Sheikh Hasina is not fading into exile. She’s turning it into a runway. And she seems ready to land.

“Aami aschhi” — “I am coming.”