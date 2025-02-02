Hamas delegation to visit Moscow for talks as Israel PM Netanyahu heads to Washington

The deputy head of Palestinian militant group Hamas' political arm will lead a delegation to visit Moscow on Monday, the RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Hamas politburo member, Mousa Abu Marzouk, and his delegation will hold negotiations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the source in the delegation told RIA.

Russia has ties to all key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Netanyahu heads for Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Israel on Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that he hopes will reset relations with Washington after tensions with the previous administration over the Gaza war.

Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last month, leaves with a six-week ceasefire in Gaza still holding and negotiations aimed at a second phase expected to begin this week.

"The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East," he said at the airport before his departure for the meeting expected on Tuesday.

"Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that, working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better."

In his previous term, Trump handed Netanyahu a series of successes, including relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalising relations between Israel and a number of Arab states including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump's new administration includes several pro-Israel figures expected to endorse expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and resist international pressure over the war in Gaza.