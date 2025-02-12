Hamas brushes off President Donald Trump’s threat of 'all hell' breaking out

Hamas has brushed off President Donald Trump’s threat that “all hell” will break out if it does not release the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Saturday.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said on Tuesday that dozens of hostages would only be returned if all parties remain committed to a ceasefire deal reached last month.

“Trump must remember there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties,” he said, adding that threatening language only complicates matters.

Hamas has threatened to delay the next release of three Israeli hostages, due on Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement, including by not allowing a surge of tents and shelters into the devastated territory.

While Trump said the ceasefire should be cancelled if Hamas doesn’t release all the remaining hostages Saturday, he also said such a decision would be up to Israel.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas has committed to freeing a total of 33 hostages captured in its October 7, 2023, attack in exchange for Israel releasing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since January 19, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners so far. The war could resume in early March if no agreement is reached on the more complicated second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for the return of all remaining hostages and an indefinite extension of the truce.

Hamas’ threat has brought new dismay for Israelis who watched the latest Hamas handover of hostages in growing horror over the weekend as the three emaciated men came into sight. Of the 17 hostages yet to be released from Gaza under this phase of the ceasefire, Israel has said eight are dead.

The developments also have led to new fear in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have surged to what remains of their homes in the territory’s north after fleeing in the war’s earliest weeks.

The uncertainty, just over halfway into the ceasefire’s six-week first phase, complicates talks on the far more difficult phase. It also jeopardises the pause in the devastating fighting.

Hamas accused Israel of not holding up its end of the deal by initially delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza over an earlier dispute, carrying out strikes across the territory and hindering the entry of humanitarian aid.