Greenland not for sale, Danish PM Fredriksen reiterates after Marco Rubio's remark

Greenland is not for sale, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen said on Monday, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring the island was "not a joke".

"Greenland is today a part of the kingdom of Denmark. It is part of our territory, and it's not for sale," she said ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has said he would make the autonomous territory of Denmark a part of the United States, and has not ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over.

Fredriksen added on Monday that she agreed with the U.S. view that the Arctic region was becoming increasingly important when talking about security and defence.

"So if this is about securing our part of the world, we can find a way forward," she said.