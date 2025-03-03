MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 March 2025

‘Grateful for US support’: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks again in new video message

Despite criticism from Trump and JD Vance regarding appreciation for US aid, the Ukraine President thanked America again for help in the fight against Russia

Our Web Desk Published 03.03.25, 12:35 PM

Videograb

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again reaffirmed his gratitude for America's support in Ukraine's fight against Russia following a tense confrontation with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy emphasised the significance of US aid, stating, "We understand the importance of America and are deeply grateful for the support we've received from the United States."

ADVERTISEMENT

His statement came after a heated exchange with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, during which both American leaders criticised Zelensky for not showing enough appreciation for US assistance.

"There hasn’t been a single day when we haven’t felt grateful," Zelenskyy continued. "This gratitude is for our independence—the resilience of Ukraine is built on the support of our partners, and their security as well."

The meeting took a dramatic turn when Vance advocated for diplomatic negotiations with Russia to end the war, a suggestion Zelensky firmly rejected. Trump then scolded the Ukrainian leader, claiming that without American support, Ukraine would have already been overtaken by Russian forces.

The meeting concluded in disarray, with Zelensky departing early in his motorcade and skipping a planned joint press conference. Moreover, a key minerals deal between the US and Ukraine — intended to boost Ukraine's economy and security — was left unsigned.

Zelensky’s remarks came after his participation in a prominent security summit in London, where world leaders such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed strategies to continue supporting Ukraine.

"Everyone is united on one crucial point—true peace can only be achieved with real security guarantees," Zelensky said, emphasising that European nations, along with the UK and Turkey, share Ukraine’s position.

RELATED TOPICS

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump Ukraine-Russia War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others approach Bombay high court to quash FIR in stock market fraud case

The bench said it would hear the pleas on March 4 and added that until then, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was directed to probe the case, shall not act upon the special court order
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Despite all attempts, BJP will not succeed in making inroads in West Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT