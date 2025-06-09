Former president Abdul Hamid returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad: Reports

Bangladesh's former president Abdul Hamid returned to the country on Monday after receiving medical treatment abroad, according to media reports.

The 81-year-old, who served two terms as president during deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:45 am, news portal Prothom Alo reported.

Hamid’s departure for Thailand on May 8 prompted a protest by the student group Students Against Discrimination (SAD) as he was allowed to leave the country despite being accused in a murder case.

Upon his arrival, Hamid was accompanied by his son and brother-in-law, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

He was brought down from the aircraft in a wheelchair, the report said, quoting airport authorities.

Earlier, Bangladeshi authorities promised punitive actions against officials who let the former head of state leave the country.

Authorities also suspended two police officers and withdrew another from his assignment in airport immigration on charges of “negligence of duty”.

