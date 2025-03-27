Foreign visitors rethink travel to US amid rising detentions and trade wars

International tourists detained at US borders. Steep tariffs imposed on trade partners. Threats against longtime allies.

The onslaught of contested policies and language by the Trump administration in recent weeks is causing tourists around the globe to either cancel or reconsider travel to the US. A growing number of visitors say they feel unwelcome or unsafe and are reluctant to support the economy of a country that some foreign officials say is waging trade wars and destabilising its allies. A draft of a new travel ban circulating through the administration could restrict citizens from up to 43 countries, including Belarus, Cambodia and St. Lucia, from entering the US.

“So many Americans are looking to escape the tense and toxic atmosphere at home. Why would anyone want to visit, especially right now with all the arbitrary detentions at immigration?” said Mallory Henderson, 53, a marketing consultant in London who usually visits the US twice a year, but cancelled a trip to visit her brother and niece in Boston this Easter.

“It’s a really hostile and scary time, and quite frankly, there’s plenty of other pleasant places I can go to meet up with my family,” she said.

Even before the change in administration in January, the US travel industry was struggling to recover from the pandemic, mainly because of the strength of the dollar, which makes it more expensive for foreign travelers to visit, and long visa wait times. Inbound international visitor numbers were not expected to reach 2019 levels until later this year and foreign visitor spending is not projected to fully recover until 2026, according to the US Travel Association.

But those expectations may now be even harder to reach, travel experts say.

The research firm Tourism Economics had originally forecast travel to the US to grow by 9 per cent this year, but in February, it updated its outlook, expecting inbound travel to decline by 5.1 per cent and hotel demand to decline by 0.8 per cent in 2025 — the equivalent of an $18 billion drop in spending. Much of the decline is the result of a boycott by Canadian travelers. In February, after President Trump announced tariffs on Canada, the number of Canadians driving across the border fell by 24 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Airlines are responding to the uncertainty. Some, including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, cut their financial forecasts for the first few months of the year.

