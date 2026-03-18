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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 March 2026

FBI raises reward to $1 million for ‘Ten Most Wanted’ fugitives; Indian national among those listed

Indian national Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel has been on the run after allegedly killing his wife on April 12, 2015, in Maryland, and was last spotted in New Jersey

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 18.03.26, 10:12 AM
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The FBI has raised the standard reward for information on fugitives in its “Ten Most Wanted” list to up to USD 1 million, in a significant push to enhance public cooperation. The updated list includes an Indian national wanted in an 11-year-old murder case and, for the first time, a cyber criminal accused of leading a global ATM fraud scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Heith R Janke, Assistant Director of the Criminal Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said three fugitives were added to the list last week, with one already arrested shortly after being named.

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Indian national Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, accused of killing his wife on April 12, 2015, inside a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland, remains on the run. He was last seen in Newark, New Jersey. The FBI said Patel would now be around 35 years old and should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” According to a Washington Post report, Patel has been on the Top Ten list since 2017 and is currently the longest-serving fugitive on it.

Samuel Ramirez Jr, Trung Duc Lu, and Anibal Aguirre were added to the list last week. Janke noted that Ramirez was apprehended in Mexico soon after his inclusion, following a tip-off from members of the public.

“In addition to these three additions, the FBI is increasing the standard reward for all current Ten Most Wanted Fugitives of up to USD one million,” Janke told reporters on Tuesday.

The reward had previously been capped at USD 2,50,000.

Highlighting a milestone, Janke said Aguirre’s inclusion marked the first time a cyber criminal has been featured on the list.

“Aguirre is wanted for allegedly leading a large-scale international ATM jackpotting scheme tied to the foreign terrorist organisation TdA,” Hanke said.

He added that Aguirre’s listing underscores the FBI’s focus on tackling sophisticated cyber-enabled financial crimes.

“The Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program is one of the most effective and enduring law enforcement initiatives in American history,” Janke said.

Established on March 4, 1950, the programme is based on the premise that public awareness plays a critical role in tracking down fugitives.

“By sharing photographs, identifying details, and case information broadly through media, online platforms, and international partners, the FBI dramatically expands its ability to locate dangerous fugitives,” he said.

Since its inception, 540 fugitives have been placed on the list, of whom 501 have been captured or located, reflecting a success rate of 93 per cent. In 163 cases, tips from the public directly aided investigations.

Janke also emphasised the growing importance of global coordination, noting that many listed fugitives are believed to have crossed international borders.

Global media exposure has contributed to 65 apprehensions or identifications of fugitives outside the United States, the FBI official added.

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Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) Indian National
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