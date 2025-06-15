MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Evacuate weapons production facilities: Israel warns Iran, signals possible new strikes

Warning comes just after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled Tehran would stop its attacks if Israel stopped strikes

AP Published 15.06.25, 01:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Israeli military warned Iranians on Sunday to immediately evacuate “military weapons production factories,” likely signalling new strikes are coming.

Col Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, posted the warning on the social platform X in Iran's Farsi language.

Adraee in the past has signalled other strikes in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Yemen amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

His warning came just after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled Tehran would stop its attacks on Israel if Israel stopped its strikes.

