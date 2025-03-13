Endangered Siberian tiger kills park ranger in far east Russia, conflicts rise with big cat numbers

A park ranger in Russia's Primorye region was reportedly fatally attacked by a Siberian tiger on Wednesday in the third deadly tiger encounter in the area this winter.

Governor Oleg Kozhemyako of Primorye was quoted as saying that human encounters with tigers have increased in recent years. He attributed this rise to conservation initiatives that have boosted the Siberian tiger population, while the near-extinction of wild boars due to African swine fever has led to a shortage of food for the Siberian tigers – also called Amut tigers, the biggest big cat in the world.

Kozhemyako added that tigers that are weak or sick are more likely to become a threat to humans, The Moscow Times reported.

It quoted environmental news outlet Kedr, as saying that the recent spike in tiger attacks has raised concerns among local residents and conservationists. The Primorye region is home to a significant population of Siberian tigers, which are endangered.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old ranger and his assistant were in a remote forest area, far from any human inhabitation when a tiger unexpectedly attacked, approaching and striking one of the men from behind, as reported by the Primorye Ministry of Natural Resources. Officials are using specialised equipment to track the tiger, the ministry stated.

The victim, identified as Andrei Kovera, had previously served as a deputy in the local village council until 2023, a council member told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti. His assistant is believed to have narrowly escaped the tiger’s attack.

In response to the incident, the Udegeyskaya Legenda National Park, near the scene of the attack, announced it would temporarily stop issuing visitor licenses due to the presence of an "aggressive" Amur tiger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had established a conservation foundation for the Amur tigers in 2013. Governor Kozhemyako previously stated that the Siberian tiger population had grown to 560 this year from 310 in 2015.

Last month, residents of Primorye, including soldiers deployed in Ukraine, made an appeal to Putin, requesting greater protection from tiger attacks.