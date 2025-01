End ‘ridiculous war’ with Ukraine or face sanctions: Donald Trump fires warning at Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiation table and “stop this ridiculous war” with Ukraine or face a high-level of sanctions and trade tariffs.

“We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “It's time to "MAKE A DEAL." NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!” he added.

The US president said he is not looking to hurt Russia and loves Russian people and had a “very good relationship” with Putin.

“We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process,” he wrote.

Trump said he is going to do Russia a “very big favour”, adding, “Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don't make a "deal" and soon.”

“I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” he wrote.

Earlier, Trump on Tuesday said he is ready to meet Putin anytime, but at the same time warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine.

"It sounds likely," Trump told reporters when asked if the US will impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin doesn't come to the negotiation table.

"The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were the president," Trump said.

"Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin. That would have never, ever happened. He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden," Trump said.

"Also, the Middle East would have never happened because Iran was broke," he added.

Responding to a query, Trump said he is ready to meet Putin anytime.

"Anytime they want, I'll meet. Millions of people are being killed... It's a vicious situation and they're now largely soldiers. A lot of people have been killed and the cities look like demolition sites," he said.

"The thing with Ukraine is that many more people died than what you're reporting. You're not reporting the real numbers, and I'm not blaming you for that. I'm blaming maybe our government for not wanting to release those numbers," Trump told reporters.

Asked if the US will continue sending weapons to Ukraine, or will he turn off the tap soon, Trump said he is looking into the matter.

"We'll look into that. We're talking to (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to talk with President Putin very soon, and we'll see how it all happens. We're going to look at it very soon," he said.

"One thing I do feel is that the European Union should pay a lot more than they're paying, because under Biden, I mean, we're in there for USD 200 billion more. Now it affects them... We have an ocean in between, right? The European Union should equal us. We're in there for USD 200 billion more than the European Union. I mean, what are we, stupid? I guess the answer is yes," the president said.

Trump also said that Ukraine's President Zelensky told him that he would like to have peace.

"He's told me that wants to have peace very strongly, but it takes two to tango. We'll see what happens. Anytime they want, I'll meet. I'd like to see that end. Millions of people are being killed. It's a vicious situation," he said.