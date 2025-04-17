Elon Musk’s parenthood plans: Billionaire uses X to recruit mothers for his repopulation vision

Elon Musk has used his social media platform, X, to approach women with proposals to have his children, as part of a broader ambition to build a “legion” of offspring aligned with his vision for the future, according to a report.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair had begun interacting with Musk on X. Their online chats soon evolved into a relationship. St. Clair later visited the company’s headquarters, and by late 2023, she had given birth to Musk’s child, named Romulus, reported the Wall Street Journal on April 15.

Musk’s inner circle—led by close aide Jared Birchall—offered St. Clair a confidential settlement: $15 million upfront and $100,000 per month until the child turned 21, in exchange for her silence. St. Clair declined.

She has since alleged that Musk's team only sent her a one-time payment of $20,000 following her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“There’s a whole ecosystem around keeping this quiet,” a source familiar with the situation said to the WSJ. “It’s not just about privacy—it’s about control.”

The US President Donald Trump’s aide believes it is his responsibility to help reverse the global population slump by fathering a new generation of intelligent offspring and has long voiced concerns about declining birth rates, describing them as a looming threat to humanity’s future.

In his view, the solution lies in technological innovation and in repopulation.

Jared Birchall, who manages the billionaire’s family office and holds leadership roles in Neuralink and Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is reportedly the gatekeeper to Musk’s complex private life—drafting legal agreements, mediating disputes, and ensuring cooperation from mothers of Musk’s children.

In calls reviewed by WSJ, Birchall cautioned women against taking legal action, saying it “always, always leads to a worse outcome.”

Another woman Musk reportedly reached out to was cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong.

The Tesla CEO began interacting with her posts online before initiating private conversations that allegedly culminated in a direct offer: Would she consider bearing his child?

Fong declined, expressing her preference for a traditional family structure.

When the messages were shared with close friends, Musk reportedly cut off contact.

Soon after, Fong was removed from X’s revenue-sharing program—an action she believes may have been a response to her rejection.

Her income from the platform has dropped.

Although rumors later circulated that Fong was pregnant with Musk’s child, she denied any involvement, telling reporters, “As far as I know, I am not pregnant.”

Tiffany Fong, 31, and known for her coverage of cryptocurrency scandals, rose to fame through her reporting on the collapses of Celsius and FTX.

A “reluctant crypto journalist,” she gained access to insider information from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and has become a high-profile figure in tech and finance media circles.

Musk’s reported approach to her reignited public interest in his personal life and drew attention to the tactics behind his mission to expand his family tree.

Musk’s desire to father more children is reportedly rooted in a broader ideological stance: pronatalism.

He views himself as spearheading a movement to repopulate Earth with intelligent offspring, believing that a declining birthrate is “the biggest danger civilisation faces by far,” as he said during a 2023 investment forum in Saudi Arabia.

The billionaire’s strategy reportedly includes surrogacy and even talk of compound-style housing for potential mothers.

Those who agree to his terms, like Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who has had four children with Musk, are said to receive financial support and discretion.

Others, such as St. Clair and pop musician Grimes (with whom Musk has three children), have faced tense legal and financial wrangling.

While the exact number of Musk’s children remains uncertain—more than the 14 known publicly—what’s clear is that the initiative is managed, legally fortified, and controversial in both strategy and execution.