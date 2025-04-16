Elon Musk's DOGE seeks broad access to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission data

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is seeking access to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission data, including email communications, but has faced some pushback from the regulator, a source familiar with the matter said.

Musk's DOGE team at the SEC, which is being spearheaded by Eliezer Mishory, a former attorney at prediction markets firm Kalshi, has sought full access to email, personnel, contract and payment systems, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The request was met with some resistance from officials at the SEC, the source said. A second source familiar with the matter said Mishory has already been granted access to other procurement data.

Reuters could not determine further details about the DOGE request for access to information and the SEC's view on it.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment on DOGE's data access, but representatives for both the agency and the White House said the SEC was working with DOGE to find cost efficiencies and ensure public funds are being used as effectively as possible.

DOGE did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Bloomberg was first to report DOGE's request for access.

The request from DOGE at the SEC is among the latest efforts by Musk's team, which has been tasked by President Donald Trump to remake federal government and government agencies.

At the SEC, Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda, a Republican, has led a series of overhauls in line with Trump's views since taking over the role in January.

Musk has feuded for years with the SEC. In January, the SEC sued the billionaire for allegedly reaping a windfall in ill-gotten gains by being late to disclose his purchases of shares of Twitter in 2022.

With the request, DOGE would gain access to huge swathes of communications and other data housed at the SEC that is considered to be sensitive, including communications regarding investigations.

Mishory, a former official from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, gained access to the agency's Washington headquarters last month, when the SEC first informed employees that it was bringing on DOGE staff and granting them access to agency systems, subject to conditions.