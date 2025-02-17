Elon Musk's govt downsizing team to visit US FAA air traffic control command center in Virginia

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team, DOGE, will visit the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control command center in Warrenton, Virginia, on Monday, as the Trump administration says it wants to reform the system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy disclosed the plan in a social media post on Sunday, saying DOGE will "get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration this month reversed course and said it would not allow air traffic controllers or Transportation Security Administration security officers to take part in a government incentive program to quit.

On Saturday, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union said several hundred FAA probationary employees were among thousands fired as part of a campaign by President Donald Trump and Musk to slash the U.S. bureaucracy.

The union said the "draconian action will increase the workload and place new responsibilities on a workforce that is already stretched thin." The FAA did not immediately comment on Sunday.

Musk has said his team "will aim to make rapid safety upgrades to the air traffic control system" and cited the recent temporary failure of the FAA's pilot alerting system.

Last week, two U.S. senators called for increased funding and staffing for FAA air traffic after a fatal midair collision highlighted the persistent lack of aviation safety personnel.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and John Hoeven noted the FAA is more than 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels. FAA controller staffing has been relatively flat in recent years and is down 10% from 2012.

A January 29 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter killed 67 people near Washington Reagan National Airport in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than 20 years.

Duffy says the administration plans to "make sure that America has the most innovative, technologically advanced air traffic control system."

Duffy is reconsidering rules that allowed air traffic control supervisors to reduce staffing before the fatal collision. Duffy plans to soon announce steps to surge more air traffic control training and applicants and will visit the FAA Academy in Oklahoma this week to meet with air traffic controller instructors and students.