‘Elon Musk buys Elon Musk’s company from Elon Musk’: Internet reacts to billionaire’s X deal

Billionaire-investor Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of online banter after he pulled a ‘treat yourself’ move by buying his own company from himself, by selling his social media platform X to his own artificial intelligence company, xAI, in a $33 billion all-stock deal.

Musk announced the move on Friday, sparking a wave of reactions from users who couldn’t resist the absurdity of Musk buying something from himself.

The deal, which Musk claims will "unlock immense potential" by merging xAI's advanced AI capabilities with X’s vast user base, values xAI at $80 billion.

But to netizens, the transaction felt more like a billionaire shifting money from one pocket to another to the internet.

X users didn’t hold back with their quips. “Isn’t that like moving money from your left to right pocket?” asked one user. Another chimed in, “Elon is just playing with his toys at this point.”

One popular meme depicted Musk shaking hands with himself while a third Musk placed a hand on their shoulders in approval.

The billionaire himself joined in the fun, sharing the image with the caption: “Good job, guys.”

Another meme took inspiration from Studio Ghibli’s aesthetic, showing two anime-styled Musks—one labelled X and the other xAI — firmly grasping each other’s hands in an epic alliance.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, has since transformed the platform by gutting its staff, altering content moderation policies, and rebranding it as X.

A year later, he launched xAI, which aims to rival OpenAI in the race for artificial intelligence dominance.

Amidst serious business talk, the memes flowed freely, proving once again that no corporate manoeuvre can escape the irreverence of the online world.

Here are some more hilarious memes flooding social media: