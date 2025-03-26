Elon Musk: Billionaire, bureaucrat, and babysitter, but how long can he balance spoons and statecraft

Elon Musk was recently seen performing a balancing act—holding a fork and two spoons on the tip of his finger—while US President Donald Trump sat beside him.

Though it seems like a trivial party trick, the act mirrors the many roles Musk juggles. He runs Tesla, SpaceX, X, and Neuralink, and since 2025, he has also served as a senior advisor to President Trump and the de facto head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

ADVERTISEMENT

He plays another important role: father.

His presence in Washington has been impossible to ignore, especially for his four-year-old X Æ A-12, known as “Lil X.” Perched on the edge of the Resolute Desk in a tan pea coat and collared shirt, Lil X looks as if he’s shadowing his father for a future role in the family business of empire-building.

At Tesla, Musk is the relentless perfectionist, sleeping on factory floors and pushing employees toward excellence.

At SpaceX, he is the dreamer, launching rockets toward Mars with the conviction of a man who believes Earth is not humanity’s final destination.

At X, he is an avid post-sharer, weighing in on international politics and even calling for regime change in Europe.

And now, in Washington, he is a bureaucrat.

His government role has drawn criticism—this time for job cuts. Meanwhile, he’s handling more turbulence than a SpaceX rocket, as protesters attack Tesla showrooms.

Is Musk the ultimate innovator or just the world’s most ambitious juggler? Space exploration, AI domination, and now federal workforce reductions?

The real question is: how long can he keep it all from tumbling?

Right now, Musk is all set to enter the restaurant business. Reportedly, his restaurant would allow diners to eat and watch movies on an outdoor screen while they charged their electric vehicles.

One X user's comment summed up the act best: Good practice of equilibrium here.