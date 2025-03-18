Dragon and elephant should dance together: China pats PM Modi for ‘positive’ outlook on ties

Beijing, wary of a resumed Donald Trump-Narendra Modi entente and its global implications, is stepping dextrously on its diplomatic dalliance with

New Delhi.

On a day the Indian Prime Minister signalled a global hat-tip to Trump by joining his controversial social media platform, Truth Social, the Chinese foreign ministry showered praise on Modi for his “positive statements” on bilateral ties and repeated the line that the “dragon and the elephant” should dance together.

Echoing Modi’s sentiment that differences should not turn into disputes, the Chinese foreign ministry said “a cooperative pas de deux (dance duet) of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides”.

Through the years of sour relations following the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020, China had repeatedly pressed for a dragon-elephant waltz, eager to carry on with the relationship.

India had, however, insisted that it cannot be business as usual until peace and tranquillity are restored to the border areas.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s remarks on bilateral ties during his interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “China appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent positive statements on China-India relations.”

Mao added: “The successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan last October provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of the bilateral ties.

“Both sides have earnestly followed through on the important common understandings of our leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes.”

The two leaders met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics Summit to signal a thaw in the relationship. Since then, there have been several engagements between the two countries and the existing mechanisms for dialogue have been reactivated, preparing the ground for people-to-people contacts and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Echoing Modi, the spokesperson added: “Let me stress that in the 2,000-year-plus history, the mainstream of China-India interactions has been friendly exchanges and mutual learning.

“This greatly contributes to the progress of civilisations and humanity. As the two largest developing countries, China and India have a shared task to achieve respective development and revitalisation, and should understand and support each other, and help each other succeed.”

The spokesperson said: “This serves the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people in the two countries, meets the common aspiration of regional countries, follows the historical trend of the Global South growing stronger, and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

“The two countries should be partners that contribute to each other’s success. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice forboth sides.”

Asked by Fridman how his friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping could invigorate the relationship, Modi had said: “The relationship between India and China isn’t something new. Both nations have ancient culturesand civilisations.

“Even in the modern world, they play a significant role. If you look at historical records, for centuries, India and China have learned from each other. Together, they have always contributed to the global good in some way.

“Old records suggest that at one point India and China alone accounted for more than 50 per cent of the world’s GDP. That’s how massive India’s contribution was. And I believe our ties have been extremely strong, with deep cultural connections.

“If we look back centuries, there’s no real history of conflict between us. It has always been about learning from each other and understanding one another….”

Modi had added: “Of course, differences are natural. When two neighbouring countries exist, occasional disagreements are bound to happen. Even within a family, not everything is always perfect. But our focus is to ensure that these differences don’t turn into disputes.

“That’s what we actively work toward. Instead of discord, we emphasise dialogue, because only through dialogue can we build a stable cooperative relationship that serves the best interests of both nations.”

About the border disputes and the tensions that escalated in 2020, the Prime Minister underscored that the two countries are working to restore conditions to the way they were before 2020.

“Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm and energy will return. But of course, it will take some time, since there’s been a five-year gap. Our cooperation isn’t just beneficial, it’s also essential for global stability and prosperity. And since the 21st century is Asia’s century, we want India and China to compete in a healthy and natural way. Competition is not a bad thing, but it should never turn into conflict.”