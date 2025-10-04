Donald Trump’s shutdown strategy breaks norms with mockery and targeted agency cuts

When President Bill Clinton’s staff relegated Speaker Newt Gingrich to the back of Air Force One on an international trip, it went down in history as an epic taunt that triggered a government shutdown.

Gingrich was fuming after the long flight from Israel, during which the two never got to discuss their budget impasse, and after which he was made to deplane down the back stairs. His admission that the snub factored into his decision to shut down the government in 1995 earned him a cover of The Daily News, which depicted him as a diaper-clad toddler throwing a tantrum with the blaring headline “CRY BABY”.

The episode was considered one of the most enduring illustrations of just how ugly government shutdowns can get. Until now.

During the first government shutdown in nearly seven years, President Donald Trump has used insults and mockery to try to bend Democrats to his will in ways that have no obvious parallel in modern history. At the same time, he is using the shutdown to make lasting changes to the federal bureaucracy to inflict pain on his political

adversaries.

As thousands of federal workers faced mass layoffs and Americans faced critical service cuts, Trump on Thursday revelled in a threat to target what he called “Democrat Agencies” for temporary and permanent cuts.

“I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity,” he wrote on social media.

He has mocked Democratic leaders of the House and Senate by posting fake AI videos that were condemned as racist and bigoted, including one that showed Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, with a fake mustache and a sombrero.

The White House doubled down and played the videos on loop in the briefing room, and went about targeting funding in the Democratic leaders’ home states. The energy department on Wednesday terminated more than $7.5 billion in awards, the vast majority for projects in states with Democratic governors and senators.

“The goal here is power, and policy is very much secondary to that,” said Brent Cebul, a history professor at the University of Pennsylvania. “What we’re left with is rancorous politics that are also about retribution.”

In an interview, Gingrich called what Trump is doing “unprecedented”.

“Trump is taking apart the world of the Left,” Gingrich said. “I mean, this is a very methodical, aggressive cultural and political and economic offensive.”

Gingrich said that the difference in the political dynamics today between Trump and Democrats comes down to the fact that Trump has a history of fighting on public platforms that didn’t exist in the 1990s.

He also noted another big divergence.

“Clinton and I sat together for 35 days, and the only four balanced budgets in the last century came out of our ability to fight in the morning and cooperate in the afternoon,” he said.

But, Patrick Griffin, who served as Clinton’s assistant and director of legislative affairs said, the climate today is much changed.

“It was fun, and we had no interest in humiliating him (Gingrich),” he said. “The fundamental difference is the hostility and vitriol that are behind all of this. It feels very different.”

New York Times News Service