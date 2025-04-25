Donald Trump US President forever? Elon Musk throws 2032 hat in ring

Donald Trump’s favourite billionaire Elon Musk reposted a photo on his X (formerly Twitter) handle of a red cap emblazoned with the words “Trump 2032” with the caption “Think Ahead.”

The image, originally shared by DogeDesigner, a meme account, carried the phrase: “The most entertaining outcome…”

Musk’s repost came just hours after he announced that he would be stepping back from his role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency better known asDOGE.

Officials, including President Trump himself, said it had always been the plan for Musk to return full-time to his private ventures.

The real story is that Tesla is struggling with a slump in quarterly earnings.

Asked by the BBC on Wednesday, Trump reinforced the message that the administration was preparing for Musk's departure.

“We have to, at some point, let him go and do that. We expected to be doing it about this time,” Trump told the BBC at a White House briefing..“I’ll talk to Elon about it.”

“He’s a great patriot, and [that] should have never happened to him,” Trump said of Musk, defending him against what he called “unfair” public scrutiny.

The world’s most headline-grabbing billionaire leaving a government reform role to post futuristic endorsements of a President already on his second term raises as many questions as it answers.

Trump, 78, is currently marking just over 100 days into his second term. In a recent interview with NBC News, Trump confirmed that his team is "exploring methods" to secure a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment’s two-term limit.

“I’m not joking,” Trump emphasised.

But initially Musk had said that an AI candidate will win the election in 2032.

Back in 2024, during the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, Musk told an interviewer he believed “an AI candidate could contest the US Presidential elections in 2032.”

He added, “If AI is smart enough, it could undermine democracy.” At the same event, he forecasted that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) would become “smarter than the smartest human… probably next year, within two years.”