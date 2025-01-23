Donald Trump tests limits of his authority with Capitol pardons

His Vice-President, J.D. Vance, said he “obviously” wouldn’t do it.

His nominee for attorney-general, Pam Bondi, agreed there was no way. “The President does not like people that abuse police officers,” she told senators last week.

The Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, gave similar assurances that President Donald Trump would not pardon “violent criminals” — the kind who bashed police officers with pieces of broken furniture or stashed an arsenal of weapons in Virginia to be used if their breach of the Capitol failed on January 6, 2021.

Even public opinion was against Trump. Just 34 per cent of Americans thought he should pardon the January 6 rioters, according to a Monmouth University poll in December.

But on Monday, the first day of the second Trump presidency, he tossed caution aside and did exactly what he wanted: He decreed that every rioter would get some sort of reprieve. It didn’t matter what crimes they committed; whether they were convicted of violent acts or even seditious conspiracy, they will all eventually be cleared. Hundreds of convicts got full pardons; 14 members of far-Right groups accused of sedition had their sentences expunged; and all others with ongoing cases will eventually have their charges dismissed.

Trump’s decision to intervene in even the most violent cases sends an unmistakable message about his plans for power these next four years: He intends — even more so than in his first term — to test the outer limits of what he can get away with.

“These people have been destroyed,” Trump said of the January 6 rioters, after issuing the pardons, sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time as the 47th President. “What they’ve done to these people is outrageous.”

Trump’s advisers and lawyers had spent months debating how far he should go in granting clemency to people prosecuted in connection with the Capitol riot. The White House counsel, David Warrington, presented Trump with options, some more expansive than others, according to two people briefed on the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive internal discussions.

Trump and his advisers had said during the campaign that he would approach the pardons on a case-by-case basis. It was an unspoken recognition that there were dangerous criminals within the group, but the vague formulation was also Trump’s way of keeping his options open.

Trump was still making up his mind over the weekend and into Monday, according to advisers. But by Sunday afternoon, people close to him had the impression that he was likely to go for a sweeping form of clemency. To have done anything less would have been an admission that there was something wrong with what his supporters did on January 6, or that cause of overturning the 2020 election was somehow unjustified, or that anyone defending Trump’s view of the world had erred.

President Joe Biden’s pre-emptive pardons for people who had investigated Trump’s role in the lead-up to the January 6 assault only added to his desire to take the broadest approach possible, according to the two people with knowledge of his decision-making.

Sitting in the Capitol Rotunda awaiting Trump’s swearing-in on Monday, one senior member of Trump’s team said to others: “We can do it all now,” referring to Biden’s pardons.

The way Trump sees it, he didn’t only defeat the Democrats in the 2024 campaign; he also vanquished the remnants of Republican opposition, the mainstream media and a justice system that he saw as a force weaponised against him. He has occasionally claimed that the only retribution he wants in office is “success” for the country; but it’s clear from what he has said and done in his first 24 hours on the job that he also wants payback.

The pardons were among several Day 1 actions — some public, some less so — that revealed his plans to get even.

Trump revoked the Secret Service protection for John R. Bolton, his former national security adviser who fell out with him. Agents had guarded Bolton since 2021, after US authorities learned of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him; a person was charged with targeting him in 2022.

Trump also revoked Bolton’s security clearance and that of 49 former intelligence officials who signed a letter before the 2020 election claiming that a laptop belonging to Biden’s son Hunter appeared to be part of a Russian disinformation operation.

Another of Trump’s executive orders, lost within the blur of activity on Inauguration Day, suggests an even broader scope for retribution.

The order, titled “Ending the Weaponisation of the Federal Government”, has a preamble that asserts as fact that the Biden administration weaponised its prosecutorial powers in pursuing criminal investigations of Trump and his allies.

The order instructs federal agencies, including the justice department and the intelligence community, to dig deep to demonstrate the alleged weaponisation and then to send reports of the misconduct to the White House. The order sets up what will be a name-and-shame exercise.

More likely, it will provide a road map for prosecutions.

The White House did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Mike Davis, a Republican lawyer and supporter of Trump who advocated pardons in connection with the January 6 riot, said the President had learned a great deal about executive power over the past eight years. He said Trump will not be constrained by people who want to stymie him for what he sees as political reasons.

“This election was a referendum on Trump, on MAGA and on lawfare, and the American people rendered their verdict on November 5,” Davis said. “He earned power, and now he’s going to use it, like Democrats.”

Davis was not worried about any backlash to the pardons. “He understands how to govern,” he said, adding that “he knows that public opinion can be changed.” The January 6 pardons culminated a four-year campaign to rewrite the history of the riot as a day in which Trump and his supporters were the righteous victims and those investigating their actions were the villains.

That wasn’t always Trump’s view — or at least not his publicly stated one. The day after the attack, he recorded a video in which he described the assault on the Capitol as “heinous,” adding, “to those who broke the law, you will pay”. This was the second video he released after the riot; his staff thought his first video was too sympathetic to the rioters and they persuaded him to tape another.

In the final days of his first term, Trump privately discussed the possibility of granting clemency to people involved in the riot. He dropped the idea, but within months of leaving office, Trump began reframing January 6 as a patriotic day, “a day of love”.

He integrated the “J6 community” into his campaign as patriotic martyrs or, as he called them, “hostages”. Trump played at his rallies a version of The Star-Spangled Banner recorded by a choir of imprisoned January 6 defendants. His nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, had the idea of turning it into a song, dubbed over with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Trump still plays the recording on his patio at Mar-a-Lago, as guests stand and sing along, hands over hearts.

Daniel Hodges, one of the officers who was injured on January 6 after being pinned in a doorway of the Capitol and crushed, said Trump’s whitewashing of January 6 was necessary to preserve his supporters’ belief in their own goodness and patriotism.

“In a way he had to lean into it and say that these insurrectionists were patriots,” said Hodges. If Trump didn’t elevate the rioters, “they would have to come to terms with the fact that they led an attack against the United States of America — and that’s very antithetical to their self-image”.

The speed with which the mammoth investigation of January 6 collapsed astonished even those who had been mentally preparing for it. Within the space of an evening, not only were nearly 1,600 people granted clemency, but defendants were walking out of prison — among them Enrique Tarrio and Joseph Biggs, two leaders of the Proud Boys serving lengthy sentences for seditious conspiracy.

Ed Martin, Trump’s new interim US attorney in Washington, was already moving to dismiss riot cases — including the trial of a former FBI agent accused of confronting officers at the Capitol, calling them Nazis and encouraging a mob of Trump supporters to kill them. Martin sits on the board of the most prominent legal fund-raising group to help January 6 defendants.

Trump has always favoured a maximalist approach towards whatever he does, but he has sometimes stopped short when external constraints seem immovable. It’s unclear, now, how much is left in Washington to restrain him.

He has far more capacity to get what he wants than he did four years ago. He is more knowledgeable about the range of his presidential powers and is far more willing to test them in court. His order to terminate birthright citizenship was something he pushed his administration to do in his first term right up until his 2020 election, but his White House lawyers and his attorney-general, William P. Barr, told him he did not have the authority to nullify a right guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

