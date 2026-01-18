Donald Trump tariff threat over Greenland: European leaders decry move, warns of downward spiral

World leaders have hit back at Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on countries opposing his Greenland takeover. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was "completely wrong", while French President Emmanuel Macron called it "unacceptable".

The US President said he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland beginning 1 February, “on any and all goods sent to the United States of America”.

He said the tariff will increase to 25 per cent on 1 June.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

According to Reuters, Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is crucial to US national security due to its strategic position and vast mineral resources, and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Several European countries this week deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark’s request.

Following Trump's threats, the European Union leaders called for an emergency meeting to discuss their response to the tariff threat and it warned of a "dangerous downward spiral". EU diplomats said it was set to start at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT), reported Reuters.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa said in posts on X.

The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said tariffs would hurt prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, while distracting the EU from its "core task" of ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies," Kallas said on X.

"Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity. If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO."

European countries have argued that the security of the Arctic region should be a joint Nato responsibility.

UK opposition leaders also criticised Trump's announcement. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said the tariffs were a "terrible idea", while Reform UK leader Nigel Garage said they "will hurt us".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the US was "completely wrong" to threaten new tariffs on European countries.

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration," Starmer said in a statement.

He said Britain's view that the future of Greenland was for Denmark and Greenland to decide.

France's Emmanuel Macron said, "Tariff threats are unacceptable in this context... We will not be swayed by any intimidation."

Denmark's foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the threat had "come as a surprise".

Meanwhile, German MEP Manfred Weber, head of the conservative EPP group in the European Parliament, said Trump's move raised questions about the still-to-be-ratified EU-US trade deal negotiated last year.

"The EPP is in favour of the EU-US trade deal, but given Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage," Weber posted on X. "The 0% tariffs on US products must be put on hold," he added.

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson said, "We won't let ourselves be blackmailed."

"Sweden is currently having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway and the United Kingdom to find a joint response," he added.

On Saturday, thousands of Greenlanders marched across snow and ice to protest against Trump. Carrying signs, waving their national flag, and chanting “Greenland is not for sale", they demonstrated in support of their self-governance amid growing concerns over a potential American takeover, according to AP.

In Copenhagen, protesters marched to the US embassy holding the red-and-white flag of Greenland and signs reading "No means No" and “Hands off Greenland”, while chanting “Greenland is not for sale”, according to Reuters.

Some participants wore red baseball caps similar to Trump’s "Make America Great Again" caps, but with the message "Make America Go Away."

In Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, thousands led by Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen carried flags and banners while chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat," the island’s name in Greenlandic, as they marched to the US consulate.

“I’ve come here today because I think it’s important to show that Greenland is not for sale. It is not a toy. This is our home,” said Naja Holm, a civil servant.