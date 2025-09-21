Donald Trump India-Pak conflict, demands Nobel Prize for ending seven wars

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for halting multiple global conflicts during his term, including the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, Trump asserted that he used trade as a diplomatic tool to end wars and called for recognition in the form of a Nobel Peace Prize.

"On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before," Trump said during his address. "We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars."

He specifically cited South Asia as a region where his administration made a significant impact: "So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," he said.

Referring to India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbours with a long history of conflict, Trump elaborated on his claimed strategy: "Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders."

Trump added that trade was a decisive factor in conflict resolution during his term. "Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," he said.

The president went further, recounting a conversation where he was told that he could be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize if he managed to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He responded by pointing to his record: "I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one.' So they said, 'But if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel.' I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one."

Trump also commented on his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing disappointment but suggesting a resolution could still be achieved. "I thought that would be the easiest one, but we'll get it done one way or the other."

Trump’s remarks drew attention for their sweeping scope and bold claims, particularly regarding India and Pakistan — two nations that have not seen major conflict resolution formally attributed to US mediation in recent years. While tensions have de-escalated, official statements from both countries have not credited the US for any decisive role.