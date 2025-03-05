Donald Trump calls out India more than once in speech, says reciprocal tariffs kick in April 2

US President Donald Trump, in his address to the Joint Session of the Congress early on Wednesday, called out India more than once as among the countries along with China that charge high tariffs. .

He called it "very unfair" and announced that reciprocal tariffs will kick in from April 2.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, - Mexico and Canada – have you heard of them – and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair,” Trump said.

His address to the US Congress was the first of his second term in the White House. At more than an hour and 40 minutes, Trump’s speech set a record for the longest address to a joint session of Congress, breaking Bill Clinton's 2000 State of the Union address that ran 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds, AP reported, quoting the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara, which has tracked speech length since 1964.

"India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent," Trump said.

In February, Trump said that his administration would “soon” impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and China.

He had said it during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US capital last month. He made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that “nobody can argue with me” on tariff structure.

"China's average tariff on our products is twice... and South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that, four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea. But that's what happens. This is happening by friend and foe. This system is not fair to the United States. It never was,” he said.

Trump added that from April 2, reciprocal tariffs will kick in, and whatever “they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them. That's reciprocal back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market.

"They don't even allow us in their market. We will take in trillions and trillions of dollars that create jobs like we have never seen before. I did it with China, and I did it with others, and the Biden administration couldn't do anything about it because there was so much money they couldn't do anything about it.”

“We have been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on Earth, and we will not let that happen any longer,” Trump said.

Trump’s speech was filled with talking points among conservative Americans. One The New York Times headline said: “In Speech to Congress, He Attacks ‘Woke’ and Praises Elon Musk.”

He also iterated his claim on Greenland.

The US supports Greenland's right to determine its own future but would “welcome” the country into the US for national security — and to make them rich, he said.

“I think we're going to get it," he said. "One way or another, we're going to get it.”

Since his first term in office, Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime US ally and a founding member of Nato. It is also home to a large US military base.