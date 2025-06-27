MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
DOGE enters US ATF with mandate to slash gun regulations, Washington Post reports

The agency is working with the ATF's general counsel to cut upwards of 50 regulations as the administration drastically reduces the number of inspectors

Reuters Published 27.06.25, 03:03 PM
Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Reuters picture

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sent staff to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the goal of revising or eliminating dozens of rules and gun restrictions by July 4, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing multiple people with knowledge of the efforts.

The agency is working with the ATF's general counsel to cut upwards of 50 regulations as the administration drastically reduces the number of inspectors, the newspaper reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

