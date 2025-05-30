Director Kevin Costner sued by actor over 'violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene'

A stunt double who worked on the western Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 sued its director, Kevin Costner, and producers on Tuesday for what she called forced participation in a “violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene” without advance notice or an intimacy coordinator.

The plaintiff, Devyn LaBella, who was the lead stunt double for the actress Ella Hunt, who plays Juliette, said she was left with permanent trauma after the scene and was seeking a public apology and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. A lawyer for Costner said the claims were meritless.

According to LaBella’s complaint, the unscripted rape scene took place in May 2023, one day after she had filmed a similar one without incident. Costner, the suit said, inserted additional scenes to be shot with a different male actor in which he would climb on top of Hunt and violently rake up her skirt.

The additions, the suit said, were not outlined in the day’s call sheet and no arrangements were made for an intimacy coordinator, who works with actors before and during scenes involving nudity or simulated sex to make sure they are comfortable.

“ Hunt became visibly upset and walked off the set, refusing to do the scene,” the complaint said.

At that point, LaBella was asked to stand in. She had not been prepared for the scene, the suit said, and learned its details after filming had already begun. There were multiple takes of the scene, according to the lawsuit.

Horizon 2 was the planned second installment of a four-part film series by Costner. After the first chapter, which cost $100 million to make, earned $11 million in its opening weekend, the second chapter’s theatrical release was cancelled.

Marty Singer, Costner’s lawyer, said in a statement that LaBella’s claims contradicted her own actions and that she was using “shakedown tactics” that would not work. He said the scene in question was explained to LaBella, who rehearsed it and gave an indication she was willing to film it.

The lawsuit by LaBella, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, states that the added scene also violated her union contract, which prohibits last-minute requests for nudity or simulated sex.

The union, SAG-AFTRA, requires producers to provide at least 48 hours’ notice before call time to negotiate a written contract rider for simulated sex and obtain a performer’s consent.